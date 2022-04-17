Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amber & Nymeria. ©Syco/Thames

A dancing dog act wowed in the latest episode of Britain's Got Talent auditions.

Sunday night saw the new series of BGT continue with Amber & Nymeria appearing in front of the judges.

25-year-old Amber from Holland and her canine sidekick Nymeria performed an agile routine of tricks that left the panel overwhelmed.

Ahead of their audition, Amber described Nymeria as her "best friend" and shared: "I'm tied to her and she's tied to me. She gets all the attention from everyone.

"I'd love to perform for the royal family. That'll be the best thing ever. Winning would mean the world to us."

After the routine the judges were full of praise with Amanda Holden describing the dog act as the "best I've ever seen".

Simon Cowell agreed: "Unbelievable. You know I love dog acts but this was in a different league."

And David Walliams commented: "There's obviously such love between the two of you it's wonderful to see. It's not just a talented dog, it's a very talented owner too and chemistry you have is fantastic."

Alesha Dixon concluded: "That was incredible to watch. I am speechless. You've done an incredible job."

You can watch the audition in the video below!

With four yeses from the panel, Amber & Nymeria sailed through to the next round of the competition.

Other acts in the latest episode included five-piece band Rockstar Weekend, dance group IMD Legion, singer Tom Ball and comedian Axel Blake.

The hopefuls are performing to win the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance and a £250k cash prize.

On the show contestants must get three or more yeses from the panel to make the second stage where they could make the live shows.

Also back is the golden buzzer which sees five budding performers straight into the live semi-finals.

Currently, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell have both chosen their golden buzzer acts leaving three more chances up for grabs.

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.