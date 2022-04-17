13-year-old Dante Marvin shocks Britain's Got Talent judges with comedy song

A teenage boy shocked the BGT judges with his comedy song in the latest round of auditions.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 continued on Sunday night with its second episode.

One of the acts in the spotlight was 13-year-old schoolboy Dante who performed a comedy song about his brittle bone disease.

"I was born with brittle bone disease. I have broken 97 bones so far," he said on the show. "I've come on Britain's Got Talent to show other people like myself that even if you've got some sort of disability or disadvantage you can go as far as your imagination wants to take you."

Dante, who said he'd buy his mum a giant house if he won the prize money, went on to surprise the panel with a comedy song that poked fun at Simon Cowell.

After the performance, Simon reacted: "You are very naughty. It was just a great audition. A great audition is one you're going to remember and I'm going to remember this. "

Amanda Holden added: "That was a really funny song."

And Alesha Dixon agreed: "Yeah, you're amazing. Very cheeky! Your laugh is amazing as well."

Meanwhile David Walliams, who revealed he had previously met Dante, commented: "It really captured you. How cheeky you are, how special you are, and how much you do to inspire others too. I loved it."

With four yeses, Dante sailed through to the next round.

Other acts on the latest episode included Five-piece band Rockstar Weekend, dance group The Brit Kidz, singer Tom Ball and comedian Axel Blake.

As ever contestants must get three or more yeses from the judges in order to make the next stage where they could compete in the semi-finals.

Alternatively, five lucky hopefuls can get the golden buzzer which will put them straight through to the live stages.

The new season of Britain's Got Talent is currently airing Saturday nights on ITV and ITV Hub.

Up for grabs for the winner is a £250,000 prize and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.