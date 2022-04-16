The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred gets Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer

The hidden star of The Greatest Showman Loren Allred won a golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent 2022 this weekend.

The singer from Brooklyn, USA provided the vocals for the film's big ballad Never Enough.

She performed the singing voice for Jenny Lind with actress Rebecca Ferguson appearing as the character on screen.

Taking to the stage on Britain's Got Talent on Saturday, Loren stepped into the spotlight for herself.

"Most of my favourite singers are from the UK so I thought I'd come pay a visit to you guys," she told the judges.

Speaking about working on the film and song, Loren added: "I was more comfortable singing behind the scenes but I feel kind of the song was meant for me and I'm ready to put a face to the song so I'm here to do that."

After belting out Never Enough the judges and audience were all on their feet - while Amanda Holden immediately hit the golden buzzer.

"That was just unbelievable, it was brilliant," Amanda enthused. "I am absolutely shaking I can't believe I've had this incredible opportunity to get you your moment to shine."

David Walliams commented: "We were in the palm of your hand from the first note. I can't think there's been many experiences on this show where we've ever had that feeling."

Alesha Dixon added: "It feels like a superstar has arrived. It transcended, it was otherworldly."

And Simon Cowell concluded: "This is so well deserved. It was actually one of the most incredible audition moments I've ever experienced. I'm speechless... I'm so happy. Timing in life is everything and maybe this is your moment now."

With her golden buzzer, Loren goes straight through to the live semi-finals of this year's series.

Other acts that featured in the opening episode of auditions this weekend included singing robot Titan, teenage ventriloquism act Jamie Leahey and French dance group Les Sancho.

Meanwhile Loren wasn't the only singer to perform Never Enough.

62-year-old singer Ferdinand Rennie from Dunoon, Scotland performed his own rendition of the musical number but didn't quite the same reaction.

The latest series of BGT airs Saturdays on ITV.

As always, contestants are competing to win a the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance and a cash prize