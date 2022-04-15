The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred auditions for Britain's Got Talent this weekend.

Loren provided the singing voice for Jenny Lind in the film, singing the big ballad Never Enough.

The 32-year-old from Brooklyn, USA sings that very song as she performs on Saturday's opening episode of Britain's Got Talent's new series.

"Most of my favourite singers are from the UK so I thought I'd come pay a visit to you guys," she tells judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

Speaking about working on the film and song, Loren added: "I was more comfortable singing behind the scenes but I feel kind of the song was meant for me and I'm ready to put a face to the song so I'm here to do that."

You can see how she gets on when Britain's Got Talent returns Saturday, 16 April at 8PM on ITV.

Other acts that feature in the opening episode of auditions this weekend include singing robot Titan, a mysterious 'invisible' act and a dance group from France.

There's also a giant singing crow, a teenage ventriloquist and a magic quick change act.

Meanwhile Amanda is left spooked by an invisible 'ghost' audition.

Ahead of the episode, Amanda shared: "We had a phantom man perform and he got me up on stage. I’ll be honest, I can't really remember what happened.

"One minute I was on stage and then the next minute I was asleep, and Alesha was like, 'Well, you just did this.' And I was like, 'No I didn't.'

"I was tasked with guessing what the other judges had picked from a box. He obviously had control over my mind because I guessed exactly whatever Alesha picked, even though I didn’t see.

"I don't know how it happened or how it worked. I can’t wait to watch that one on TV."

Britain's Got Talent's new series starts 8PM on ITV on Saturday night. The show then continues Sunday night at 7:30PM on ITV.

As ever, acts are competing to win a huge cash prize and a spot performing on the Royal Variety Performance.