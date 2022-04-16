Here's your very first look at the acts appearing in the opening episode of Britain's Got Talent 2022.
After a year off due to the pandemic, a brand new series of BGT begins this Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.
Ant and Dec are back to host and ready to provide encouragement to performers as they head out to face the judges and their infamous buzzers.
2022's judging line up sees Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon return with their infamous buzzers.
As ever, hopefuls need three or more yeses from the judges to make it through in the second stage where they could make the live stages - unless they're lucky enough to get a golden buzzer straight through to the semi-finals.
Meet the first batch of acts hoping to win over the panel below...
Titan the Robot
Titan the Robot steps onto the BGT stage to sing and perform comedy for the judges.
Jamie Leahey
13-year-old schoolboy Jamie from St Helens, Merseyside is hoping his ventriloquism act with puppet Chuck will win over the judges.
Loren Allred
32-year-old singer Loren Allredsinger Loren Allred from Brooklyn, USA performs Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.
Les Sancho
Dance group Les Sancho from Marseille, France are hoping to follow in the footsteps of BGT's biggest dance acts.
Scooter Boys
Aged 6 to 10, this scooter quartet perform a daring, fast-paced routine on the stage.
Nick Edwards
Singer Nick is surprised by his daughters and their grandmother as the 35-year-old from Doncaster, South Yorkshire is invited to audition and perform an original song about his family.
Jim Fitzpatrick
63-year-old London costume dancer Jim performs a routine to Little Bird by Annie Lennox.
Matricks Illusion
Brother and sister illusionists Alex and Emily from Cornwall perform a magic quick change routine.
The Phantom
36-year-old The Phantom from London performs an invisible act that sees Amanda Holden brought up onto the stage.
Ferdinand Rennie
62-year-old singer Ferdinand Rennie from Dunoon, Scotland performs his own rendition of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.
Temple London
Temple London are a martial arts family act aged 12 - 33 who perform a high-impact routine to impress the panel.
Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV.
You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.