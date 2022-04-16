Here's your very first look at the acts appearing in the opening episode of Britain's Got Talent 2022.

After a year off due to the pandemic, a brand new series of BGT begins this Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.

Ant and Dec are back to host and ready to provide encouragement to performers as they head out to face the judges and their infamous buzzers.

2022's judging line up sees Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon return with their infamous buzzers.

As ever, hopefuls need three or more yeses from the judges to make it through in the second stage where they could make the live stages - unless they're lucky enough to get a golden buzzer straight through to the semi-finals.

Meet the first batch of acts hoping to win over the panel below...

Titan the Robot

Titan the Robot steps onto the BGT stage to sing and perform comedy for the judges.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Titan the Robot. ©Syco/Thames

Jamie Leahey

13-year-old schoolboy Jamie from St Helens, Merseyside is hoping his ventriloquism act with puppet Chuck will win over the judges.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jamie Leahey. ©Syco/Thames

Loren Allred

32-year-old singer Loren Allredsinger Loren Allred from Brooklyn, USA performs Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Loren Allred. ©Syco/Thames

Les Sancho

Dance group Les Sancho from Marseille, France are hoping to follow in the footsteps of BGT's biggest dance acts.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Les Sancho. ©Syco/Thames

Scooter Boys

Aged 6 to 10, this scooter quartet perform a daring, fast-paced routine on the stage.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Scooter Boys. ©Syco/Thames

Nick Edwards

Singer Nick is surprised by his daughters and their grandmother as the 35-year-old from Doncaster, South Yorkshire is invited to audition and perform an original song about his family.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Nick Edwards. ©Syco/Thames

Jim Fitzpatrick

63-year-old London costume dancer Jim performs a routine to Little Bird by Annie Lennox.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Crow. ©Syco/Thames

Matricks Illusion

Brother and sister illusionists Alex and Emily from Cornwall perform a magic quick change routine.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Matricks. ©Syco/Thames

The Phantom

36-year-old The Phantom from London performs an invisible act that sees Amanda Holden brought up onto the stage.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amanda Holden and The Phantom. ©Syco/Thames

Ferdinand Rennie

62-year-old singer Ferdinand Rennie from Dunoon, Scotland performs his own rendition of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ferdinand Rennie. ©Syco/Thames

Temple London

Temple London are a martial arts family act aged 12 - 33 who perform a high-impact routine to impress the panel.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Temple London. ©Syco/Thames

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.