Amanda Holden spooked on Britain's Got Talent by 'ghost' audition

An invisible act leaves Amanda Holden stunned on Britain's Got Talent this year.

BGT is back after a year off due to the pandemic with auditions for the new series starting on Saturday night.

Ant and Dec are back overseeing proceedings as hosts. They will be on hand to cheer and console budding performers who head out to face the panel and live audience.

The judges this year are Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

And ahead of the first episode, they've spilled all on one act to watch out for.

Amanda shared: "We had a phantom man perform and he got me up on stage. I’ll be honest, I can't really remember what happened. One minute I was on stage and then the next minute I was asleep, and Alesha was like, 'Well, you just did this.' And I was like, 'No I didn't.'

"I was tasked with guessing what the other judges had picked from a box. He obviously had control over my mind because I guessed exactly whatever Alesha picked, even though I didn’t see. I don't know how it happened or how it worked. I can’t wait to watch that one on TV."

Alesha revealed: "Yeah, there was an act that came out, didn't speak, we couldn’t see him, he was invisible, or as Simon thought, was our first ghost! That was shocking. I don't even know what happened.

"I can't wait to watch that back on the TV, just to watch it again, because there was so much going on! I think that was the first ghost we've had on the show!"

She continued: "I couldn't work it out, because usually [Amanda] tells me everything. And the fact that she's saying to me, ‘No, I wasn't asleep,’ and I'm going to her, ‘Yes, you were. You were asleep.’

"So we had this confusing conversation where she didn't know what I was talking about, I thought she was winding me up, I didn't know what was going on. To this day, I still don't know if the joke is on me or if it was genius. So we'll see!"

Meanwhile, Amanda also teased her golden buzzer act for the new series.

Not giving too much away, she said: "I couldn't wait for mine to get to the end because I knew I needed to get that buzzer pressed before anyone else did it. There was a lot of acts this year where I think each one of us would've gone, 'I would've pressed it for that.'

"I think all of us have got strong Golden Buzzer acts this year."

The new series of Britain's Got Talent starts at 8PM on Saturday, 16 April and continues Sunday, 17, April at 7:30PM.

As ever, contestants are going head to head to win the chance to perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance and a £250k cash prize.

Who will follow series 14 winner Jon Courtenay and win the public vote to be crowned 2022 BGT champion?