Cooking With The Stars 2022 start date confirmed for series 2 on ITV

Cooking With The Stars on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Logo. ©South Shore

The start date for the second series of Cooking With The Stars on ITV has been confirmed!

Hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen, Cooking With The Stars in partnership with Marks & Spencer returns for 2022 very soon.

It will again see eight celebrities face off against one another in the kitchen, each partnered with an accomplished chef who will mentor, teach and take them from passionate amateur to restaurant level chefs.

Cooking With The Stars start date

Cooking With The Stars' new series begins on Tuesday, 7 June at 8PM on ITV.

The celebs taking part in the new series include professional dancer and TV personality Anton Du Beke, Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes, This Morning’s Josie Gibson and Chaser Anne Hegerty.

They're joined by Love Island’s Maura Higgins, TV expert Dr Ranj Singh, comedian Joe Wilkinson and DJ Woody Cook.

There are some old and new faces among the professional chefs appearing in series 2 including British chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager, renowned chef and business owner Ronnie Murray, chef director Jack Stein and Korean chef and restaurateur Judy Joo.

They'll be joined by Michelin Starred French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, Scottish chef and restaurateur Tony Singh MBE, author and regular chef on This Morning Clodagh McKenna and restaurateur and TV personality Mike Reid.

ITV share: "Across a series of exciting cooking battles, the celebrities will be trained by their mentor chefs to produce delicious dishes that will be judged by the remaining professionals.

"The bottom two will then have to fight for their place in the competition, creating a dish without any help from their mentor.

"The result of this eliminator will be decided by a blind tasting judgement from the professional chefs.

"Unaware of whose food they are tasting, their greatest supporter could swiftly and unwittingly become their worst critic and vote for their protege to leave the competition."

Emma Willis said: "The pressure the celebs are under is real and once the competition starts heating up everybody wants to win, but I’m hoping there isn’t as much blood as last series!”

Tom Allen added: "The celebrities are being trained by some of the best chefs in the business and with the clock ticking it’s always tense to see if they’ll improve their cooking enough each week to measure up to the judges’ high standards.”

Cooking With The Stars airs on ITV and ITV Hub.