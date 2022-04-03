Tom Daley is reportedly being chased by Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity.

The gold-medal winning Olympian is said to be on the wish lists of both the BBC and ITV shows.

Advertisements

Strictly and I'm A Celeb will be back on TV this autumn with producers "racing to secure Tom" for their line ups.

A source shared with the Daily Mail newspaper: "Strictly bosses feel sure that he will stay in the competition until very near to the end, if not the final – while ITV feels he would be perfect fit to join other celebrities in the jungle.

"Tom has a broad fanbase but is very popular with the 16 to 24 age bracket, which both the BBC and ITV are keen to keep watching their shows."

The source claimed that deciding between the rumoured offers would be "a difficult toss-up" for Tom, with I'm A Celebrity set to return to Australia for this year's series.

Tom has been linked to both shows before while last year saw his diving partner Matty Lee take part in I'm A Celebrity, shortly after the pair won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

With Strictly and I'm A Celebrity not confirming who's taking part for a while yet, for now watch this space!

Advertisements

Strictly typically launches in September on BBC One while I'm A Celebrity usually begins in November.

However it was recently reported that I'm A Celebrity could start earlier than usual due to the upcoming World Cup which will run from 21 November to 18 December

ITV are said to be looking at starting the show earlier than usual, possibly in October, to avoid any overlap with the football matches.

The World Cup is also likely to impact Strictly's schedule with potential England matches on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Advertisements

Meanwhile the BBC One show recently unveiled its returning professional dancer line up after two big exits.

You can catch up on the latest series of Strictly and I'm A Celebrity now on iPlayer and ITV Hub respectively.