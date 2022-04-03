Cooking With The Stars to return with second series on ITV this summer

Cooking With The Stars will return for a second series on ITV, it's been confirmed.

Hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen, Cooking With The Stars in partnership with Marks & Spencer will be back this summer on ITV and ITV Hub.

It will again feature eight celebrities pitted against each other in the kitchen, each paired with an accomplished chef who will mentor, teach and take them from passionate amateur to restaurant level chefs.

ITV share: "Across a series of exciting cooking battles, the celebrities will be trained by their mentor chefs to produce delicious dishes that will be judged by the remaining professionals. The bottom two will then have to fight for their place in the competition, creating a dish without any help from their mentor.

"The result of this eliminator will be decided by a blind tasting judgement from the professional chefs. Unaware of whose food they are tasting, their greatest supporter could swiftly and unwittingly become their worst critic and vote for their protege to leave the competition."

Emma Willis said: “Tom and I had so much fun last series and I’m looking forward to getting back into the kitchen.

"The pressure the celebs are under is real and once the competition starts heating up everybody wants to win, but I’m hoping there isn’t as much blood as last series!”

Tom Allen added: “Last series was so exciting! Emma Willis and I have been polishing our frying pans in preparation – we have so much fun working together.

"The celebrities are being trained by some of the best chefs in the business and with the clock ticking it’s always tense to see if they’ll improve their cooking enough each week to measure up to the judges’ high standards.”

There are some old and new faces among the professional chefs appearing in series 2 including British chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager, renowned chef and business owner Ronnie Murray, chef director Jack Stein and Korean chef and restaurateur Judy Joo.

They'll be joined by Michelin Starred French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, Scottish chef and restaurateur Tony Singh MBE, author and regular chef on This Morning Clodagh McKenna and restaurateur and TV personality Mike Reid.

A start date and celebrity line up for series two is to be announced.

Those taking part in the first series included comedian and actor Griff Rhys-Jones, Strictly’s head judge Shirley Ballas, DJ and songwriter Naughty Boy and performer and presenter Denise Van Outen.

They were joined by actress Catherine Tyldesley, McFly’s Harry Judd, comedian and actor Johnny Vegas and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

Series one of Cooking With The Stars is available to watch on ITV Hub here.