The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 contestants and results so far from series 8

The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 has arrived on BBC One - here's a recap of all the contestants and results so far!
The Great British Sewing Bee is back this Spring for series 8 with 12 new budding sewers competing.
New host Sara Pascoe will oversee ten weeks of competition as contestants face a new brand new range of challenges to test their skill, talent and creativity.
Once again scrutinising every stitch are Saville Row’s Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martins’s Esme Young.
The Great British Sewing Bee airs Wednesday nights on BBC One at 9PM.
The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 contestants and results so far
Angela Fletcher - 63-year-old Health Visitor & School Nurse from Lancashire
Instagram username: @sew.ange
Annie - 32-year-old Fashion Buyer from Surrey
Instagram username: @madeby_annie_
Brogan - 26-year-old Secondary School Teacher from Leicestershire (Originally Edinburgh)
Instagram username: @the_crafty_pie
Cristian - 29-year-old Retail Store Manager from London (Originally from Romania)
Instagram username: @cristian_mrsn
Debra - 51-year-old Communication Lead & Personal Assistant from North Wales
Instagram username: @debragoldenzebra
Gill - 44-year-old Public Health Intelligence Analyst from Doncaster
Instagram username: @theonearmedsewist
Man Yee Woo - 25-year-old Actuary from London
Instagram username: @manyee.woo
Marni Miller - 50-year-old Vet from Devon
Instagram username: @marnibettyvet
Richy Wedge - 34-year-old Baker from Shrewsbury
Instagram username: @the_back_stitch_boys
Steve Cowling - 32-year-old Personal Running Coach from Newcastle (Originally from Essex)
Instagram username: @szczepan_cowling
ELIMINATED EPISODE 2: Chichi - 23-year-old Research Analyst from Surrey
Instagram username: @saychichis
ELIMINATED EPISODE 1: Mitch Bridgewater - 31-year-old Theatre Manager from Cumbria
Instagram username: @mitchbridgewater
The Great British Sewing Bee spoilers
In Episode 3 (11 May), the ten remaining home sewers create light and airy outfits for summer week. Patrick and Esme kick off with a pattern for a high fashion shirred midi dress with puff sleeves. The sewers are put to the test sewing with elastic to create a romantic and dreamy day dress.
In the Transformation Challenge, there’s no hanging about as they’re given just 90 minutes to turn garden hammocks into summer garments. Finally, the sewers must make a two-piece co-ordinated trousered outfit for having fun in the sun.
Who will impress and win Garment of the Week, and who will become the third sewer to leave the competition?
Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.