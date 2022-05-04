The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 contestants and results so far from series 8

The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 has arrived on BBC One - here's a recap of all the contestants and results so far!

The Great British Sewing Bee is back this Spring for series 8 with 12 new budding sewers competing.

New host Sara Pascoe will oversee ten weeks of competition as contestants face a new brand new range of challenges to test their skill, talent and creativity.

Once again scrutinising every stitch are Saville Row’s Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martins’s Esme Young.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs Wednesday nights on BBC One at 9PM.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 contestants and results so far

Angela Fletcher - 63-year-old Health Visitor & School Nurse from Lancashire

Instagram username: @sew.ange

Annie - 32-year-old Fashion Buyer from Surrey

Instagram username: @madeby_annie_

Brogan - 26-year-old Secondary School Teacher from Leicestershire (Originally Edinburgh)

Instagram username: @the_crafty_pie

Cristian - 29-year-old Retail Store Manager from London (Originally from Romania)

Instagram username: @cristian_mrsn

Debra - 51-year-old Communication Lead & Personal Assistant from North Wales

Instagram username: @debragoldenzebra

Gill - 44-year-old Public Health Intelligence Analyst from Doncaster

Instagram username: @theonearmedsewist

Man Yee Woo - 25-year-old Actuary from London

Instagram username: @manyee.woo

Marni Miller - 50-year-old Vet from Devon

Instagram username: @marnibettyvet

Richy Wedge - 34-year-old Baker from Shrewsbury

Instagram username: @the_back_stitch_boys

Steve Cowling - 32-year-old Personal Running Coach from Newcastle (Originally from Essex)

Instagram username: @szczepan_cowling

ELIMINATED EPISODE 2: Chichi - 23-year-old Research Analyst from Surrey

Instagram username: @saychichis

ELIMINATED EPISODE 1: Mitch Bridgewater - 31-year-old Theatre Manager from Cumbria

Instagram username: @mitchbridgewater

The Great British Sewing Bee spoilers

In Episode 3 (11 May), the ten remaining home sewers create light and airy outfits for summer week. Patrick and Esme kick off with a pattern for a high fashion shirred midi dress with puff sleeves. The sewers are put to the test sewing with elastic to create a romantic and dreamy day dress.

In the Transformation Challenge, there’s no hanging about as they’re given just 90 minutes to turn garden hammocks into summer garments. Finally, the sewers must make a two-piece co-ordinated trousered outfit for having fun in the sun.

Who will impress and win Garment of the Week, and who will become the third sewer to leave the competition?

Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.