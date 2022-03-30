Taskmaster 2022 start date confirmed for series 13 on Channel 4

Taskmaster is back for 2022 with a brand new series coming to Channel 4 - here's all you need to know.

Fresh from its New Year's Special, the latest series will once again see creator Alex Horne back alongside Greg Davies as the incomparable and all-powerful Taskmaster.

It'll be the 13th series to air overall with a brand new line up of celebrity contestants competing for the title.

When does Taskmaster start on TV?

The new series of Taskmaster begins on Channel 4 on Thursday, 14 April at 9PM.

Episodes for the ten-part series will air weekly on TV or online via All 4.

Meanwhile you can currently catch up on past series and specials online via All 4 here.

Meet the series 13 line up!

Those taking part in the new series of Taskmaster are stand-up, actor, and author Ardal O’Hanlon, comedian Bridget Christie, and actress and podcaster Sophie Duker.

They'll be joined by comedians, TV hosts and former Strictly Come Dancing stars Chris Ramsey and Judi Love.

A teaser for the new series shares: "Having voluntarily signed up for the inevitable metaphorical slaughter at the hands of the tyrannical Taskmaster, each contestant will be put through their paces in a brand new set of tasks designed to test their daring, dexterity and dignity under extreme pressure.

"Who of our latest quintet will be immortalised in the Taskmaster Champion hall of fame?"

The last series of Taskmaster concluded in November. The run featured Alan Davies, Desiree Burch, Guz Khan, Morgana Robinson and Victoria Coren Mitchell taking part.

Meanwhile alongside series 13, 2022 is set to see a second Champion of Champions spin-off.

It will welcome back Series 6 to 10 winners Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, Ed Gamble and Richard Herring as they return to battle it out for the ultimate Taskmaster title.

Taskmaster originally debuted in 2015 on Dave before moving to Channel 4 from series 10 in 2020.