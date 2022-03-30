Love In The Flesh cast: Meet six new singletons ready to stir up drama

A group of six singletons join the Love In The Flesh cast tonight to stir things up.
Host Zara McDermott turns the heat up in tonight’s episode of the BBC Three series, which has seen couples loved up online meet in person for the first time.
Tonight, six singletons are sent into the beach house to crash the party. These singles have had their fill of dating apps and are now looking for love with no filter – but will they disrupt the online bonds that have been created between the original five couples?
The start of the episode sees the couples divided into two separate party groups, offering them the chance to relax and re-evaluate their connections away from their online partners. However, tensions run high when the beach party-goers return to find their other halves getting to know the six newbies.
Love In The Flesh continues on Wednesday, 30 March and Thursday, 31 March at 10PM on BBC Three and iPlayer.
Meet the singletons below...
Ana
Age: 24
From: Aberdeen
Occupation: Bartender
Instagram username: @anna.asatiani
According to Ana, online dating in Aberdeen is a lost cause! She is a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic and a big believer in love, hopeful that this series may bring her the opportunity to settle down with the right person.
Caz
Age: 26
From: Fife
Occupation: Business Owner
Instagram username: @cazmilligan
Caz mostly meets people via Instagram and says his success rate with women is around 99.99%. However, he hasn’t had a serious relationship yet and feels it is missing in his life. Will Love In The Flesh help him to find someone on same wavelength?
Dan
Age: 27
From: Chepstow
Occupation: Insurance Broker
Instagram username: @danwillls
Dan finds it difficult to date in a small town as everyone knows someone you’ve been with or has matched with the same people as you
his radius is currently set to 20-30 miles! He believes a one-to-one in-person dating experience will lead to better luck.
Edwyna
Age: 25
From: London
Occupation: Beauty Advisor
Instagram username: @edwynajessyca
Edwyna is a very deep spiritual person and wants someone to get to know her for her. But will she find her connection in the beach house?
Joe
Age: 24
From: York
Occupation: Engineer
Instagram username: @joekell_
Joe currently uses all the dating apps out there, often spending a lot of his spare time messaging girls. He hopes this experience will change him so he can settle down and find a girlfriend to chill with.
Lauren
Age: 27
From: Coventry
Occupation: Personal Assistant
Instagram username: @lauren_kent_
Lauren thinks that dating in real life better than online dating as she’s a people person and believes that we remember experiences as opposed to online messages - she’s come to Love In The Flesh to chase that authentic connection.
