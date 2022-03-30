Love In The Flesh cast: Meet six new singletons ready to stir up drama

A group of six singletons join the Love In The Flesh cast tonight to stir things up.

Host Zara McDermott turns the heat up in tonight’s episode of the BBC Three series, which has seen couples loved up online meet in person for the first time.

Tonight, six singletons are sent into the beach house to crash the party. These singles have had their fill of dating apps and are now looking for love with no filter – but will they disrupt the online bonds that have been created between the original five couples?

The start of the episode sees the couples divided into two separate party groups, offering them the chance to relax and re-evaluate their connections away from their online partners. However, tensions run high when the beach party-goers return to find their other halves getting to know the six newbies.

Love In The Flesh continues on Wednesday, 30 March and Thursday, 31 March at 10PM on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Meet the singletons below...

Ana

Age: 24

From: Aberdeen

Occupation: Bartender

Instagram username: @anna.asatiani

According to Ana, online dating in Aberdeen is a lost cause! She is a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic and a big believer in love, hopeful that this series may bring her the opportunity to settle down with the right person.

Caz

Age: 26

From: Fife

Occupation: Business Owner

Instagram username: @cazmilligan

Caz mostly meets people via Instagram and says his success rate with women is around 99.99%. However, he hasn’t had a serious relationship yet and feels it is missing in his life. Will Love In The Flesh help him to find someone on same wavelength?

Dan

Age: 27

From: Chepstow

Occupation: Insurance Broker

Instagram username: @danwillls

Dan finds it difficult to date in a small town as everyone knows someone you’ve been with or has matched with the same people as you

his radius is currently set to 20-30 miles! He believes a one-to-one in-person dating experience will lead to better luck.

Edwyna

Age: 25

From: London

Occupation: Beauty Advisor

Instagram username: @edwynajessyca

Edwyna is a very deep spiritual person and wants someone to get to know her for her. But will she find her connection in the beach house?

Joe

Age: 24

From: York

Occupation: Engineer

Instagram username: @joekell_

Joe currently uses all the dating apps out there, often spending a lot of his spare time messaging girls. He hopes this experience will change him so he can settle down and find a girlfriend to chill with.

Lauren

Age: 27

From: Coventry

Occupation: Personal Assistant

Instagram username: @lauren_kent_

Lauren thinks that dating in real life better than online dating as she’s a people person and believes that we remember experiences as opposed to online messages - she’s come to Love In The Flesh to chase that authentic connection.

