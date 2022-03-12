Love in the Flesh cast revealed for new BBC Three show: Meet the couples

Meet the cast of new BBC Three reality show Love in the Flesh ahead of its premiere on TV!

Love Island star Zara McDermott will front the new series which delves into the world of digital dating.

The series will follow real-life potential couples who have already formed relationships via dating apps and social media but who have never met each other in the real world.

The pairs will be whisked away from the pressures of daily life and screens to explore whether their online relationships can turn into love in the flesh.

Love In The Flesh will air two episodes weekly on BBC Three from Wednesday, 23 March and Thursday, 24 March at 10PM, with both episodes also available on iPlayer on Wednesday night.

Meet the Love In The Flesh couples

Christos and Niki

Love In The Flesh. Picture Shows: Christos, Niki - (C) BBC - Photographer: Michael Leckie

First connected online: 3 MONTHS AGO

Christos is a 19-year-old resturant manager from Worcester while Niki is a 22-year-old carer from Brighton.

The online couple both have Greek roots and share similar family values – Christos has even Facetimed Niki’s nan. Both are hoping that they are a perfect match in real life but who knows what the next week has in store as they get to know their real selves? He usually goes for older girls but Niki usually goes for older men – will this be a problem? Watch this space!

Millie and Shelby

Love In The Flesh. Picture Shows: Shelby, Millie - (C) BBC - Photographer: Michael Leckie

First connected online: 10 MONTHS AGO

Millie is a 23-year-old influencer from London while Shelby is a 24-year-old NHS worker from Leicester.

Millie and Shelby have been talking online for ten months and are both hoping that they have found the one. Their excitement at their meeting is palpable but both have a lot at stake. They tried to meet up previously, but Millie had an accident with a horse that resulted in five surgeries, calling a rapid halt to their plans.

Brandon and Hannah

Love In The Flesh. Picture Shows: Brandon, Hannah - (C) BBC - Photographer: Michael Leckie

First connected online: 6 MONTHS AGO

23-year-old Brandon is a student from Sheffield while 24-year-old Hannah from Huddersfield works as a legal assistant.

Hannah and Brandon's relationship has been hot and steamy since they connected on a dating app six months ago, but both appear tentative and nervous ahead of their first meet. Will the heat in the online relationship be the same in the flesh?

Chibz and Shazelle

Love In The Flesh. Picture Shows: Chibz, Shazelle - (C) BBC - Photographer: Michael Leckie

First connected online: 2 YEARS AGO

23-year-old Chibz is a personal trainer from London while Shazelle is a 21-year-old receptionist also from London.

Chibz and Shazelle connected via Instagram two years ago with Chibz falling head over heels immediately. But things have been rocky since then with Shazelle standing him up on the two dates they’ve arranged. He’s not convinced she’ll turn up this time but is hoping the lure of a week in a beautiful Greek beach house might do the trick – will she show or blow?

Jess and Kwame

Love In The Flesh. Picture Shows: Jess, Kwame - (C) BBC - Photographer: Michael Leckie

First connected online: 5 YEARS AGO

Jess is a 24-year-old carer from Hertfordshire and Kwame is a 28-year-old entrepreneur from London.

Jess and Kwame have been chatting online for five years but have never Facetimed each other successfully because Kwame wouldn’t agree to appear on screen. Jess is worried that Kwame is a catfish – will she be disappointed or pleasantly surprised when they first lock eyes?

