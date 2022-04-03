All Star Musicals 2022 winner revealed in latest episode

All Star Musicals on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Alex Beresford. ©ITV

All Star Musicals has crowned its latest winner in this weekend's (3 April) special.

The all-singing, all-dancing show returned for a brand new one-off episode on Sunday.

Hosted by John Barrowman, All Star Musicals sees celebrities flexing their theatrical muscles as they embarked on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass in a show stopping one night spectacular.

The new special saw six famous faces iconic songs and scenes from some of the biggest musicals including Frozen, Les Miserables, 42nd Street and Hamilton.

They performed both for a live studio audience as well as West End and Broadway's most distinguished talent; legend Elaine Paige, Hamilton star Trevor Dion Nicholas and Frozen's Samantha Barks.

Those taking part included Good Morning Britain weather host Alex Beresford, actress Jacqueline Jossa and wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan.

They were joined by Coronation Street's Lisa George, James Bond actor Colin Salmon and rugby star Danny Care.

All Star Musicals 2022 winner

The judges each gave their comments on the performances before the audience also voted for their favourite to determine the winner of All Star Musicals 2022.

And it was Alex Beresford who was named the latest All Stars Musical champion.

He had performed My Shot from Hamilton. Alex reacted to his victory: "It feels absolutely amazing!

"I didn't sign up to All Star Musicals to win, I signed up because I knew it would be so much fun taking part and it hasn't disappointed. Everyone behind me is a deserving winner and you've made it extra special."

Trevor Dion Nicholas, who had mentored Alex on his performance, said: "I'm so proud of you and the work that put in is what's put you in this position. They loved you, I loved you, wonderful job!"

Other performances in the show included Jacqueline Jossa performing Let It Go from Frozen, Michaela Strachan singing 42nd Street from 42nd Street and Lisa George belting out Maybe This Time from Cabaret.

Completing the show were Colin Salmon singing Master Of The House from Les Misérables and Danny Care performing Come Alive from The Greatest Showman.

Alongside the performances from the celebs, there were some special performances from the judges and host performing medley from Grease.

Plus, there was a guest performance from the West End cast of Phantom Of The Opera.

All Star Musicals airs on ITV. You can catch up on the episode now on ITV Hub.