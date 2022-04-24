I'm A Celebrity 2022 line up of rumoured celebrities revealed

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 is on its way - who's on the line up this year?

I'm A Celebrity 2022 will be back on ITV for a brand new series later this year.

It's expected that the show will be back in its usual Australian camp after two years in a Welsh castle due to the pandemic.

But who will be heading into the jungle? No names have been officially confirmed for the show just yet but a number of rumoured celebrities have been linked to the show.

Here we round up all the celebrities rumoured so far...

Who's on I'm A Celebrity 2022? Rumoured line up!

Danny Dyer

EastEnders star Danny Dyer is being tipped for I'm A Celebrity after quitting the soap. "Producers think Danny would be great on the series and is their number one target," a source told The Sun newspaper. "They’re hoping he’ll be finished in time, they’d definitely be up for a big money offer."

Announcing his departure from EastEnders in January, Danny said he was "very lucky" and "very grateful" for his time on the BBC One soap as Mick Carter.

Tom Daley

Olympic diver Tom Daley is reportedly being chased by I'm A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing. The gold-medal winning Olympian is said to be on the wish lists of both the ITV and BBC shows. A source told the Daily Mail producers are "racing to secure Tom" for their line ups.

Alex Beresford

Good Morning Britain weather presenter Alex Beresford said he is up for a jungle stint.

He shared recently: "Out of all the shows I would love to do, I would love to do the jungle [I'm A Celebrity]. But the only thing is I don’t know how good I would be with snakes and spiders but I think it is the show that all of us that work in telly want to do, it is that show isn't it?

"I am a fan of the heat so going to Australia would be awesome. I would get stuck in but I think lying down with snakes all around you, ugh!"

Ant & Dec will be back to host I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here later this autumn.

No start date has been set just yet. The show typically airs in November but could broadcast earlier than usual due to the World Cup.