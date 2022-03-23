Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries air date for new 2022 series on ITVBe

Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries SR2: Ep1 on ITVBe and ITV Hub. Pictured: Billie and Greg. ©ITV Plc

Billie Shepherd and husband Greg return for a new series of The Family Diaries on ITVBe this week.

A spin-off to the original The Mummy Diaries franchise, Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries follows the couple as they embark on their next chapter.

Advertisements

A teaser for the new series shares: "The Shepherds are back with a bang as Billie Shepherd, husband Greg and children Nelly and Arthur embark on their next chapter in Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries.

"It’s the run up to Christmas and Billie is struggling to juggle work, family life and the new home renovations.

"Greg is feeling self-conscious about his hairline and considers a hair transplant, while Billie is as busy as ever recording her podcast with sister Sam."

Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries' new series starts on ITVBe at 9PM on Wednesday, 23 March.

Alternatively, you can watch new episodes online every Wednesday on the ITV Hub here.

The first series of The Mummy Diaries, which aired last October, is also available to watch on catch up.

Advertisements

Billie and Greg said: "We are so grateful for everyone’s amazing support over the years, it’s been a whirlwind of a journey so far but we’ve loved every minute of sharing our lives with you!

"As you all know by now, no two days are ever the same in the Shepherd household and now that we’re finally on our way to our dream home, we can’t wait to bring you all along for the highs, the lows and everything in between!"

The new show comes after Sam Faiers revealed she was stepping away from reality TV after appearing alongside sister Billie in Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries.

Sam said: "There’s no family more entertaining than the Shepherds, so I can’t wait to sit back as a viewer for a change and watch the fun play out while I have a few adventures of my own away from the cameras."

Advertisements

You can catch up on The Mummy Diaries on ITV Hub here.

The series is also available on BritBox here.