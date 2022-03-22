Here's who's on tonight's The Great British Celebrity Bake Off (22 March) on Channel 4.

Returning with a new series for Stand Up To Cancer, The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 is back on TV tonight at 8PM on Channel 4.

Advertisements

In each episode four celebs enter the iconic Bake Off tent each eager to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills - but only one celebrity in each episode will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

Who's on Celebrity Bake Off tonight?

The latest famous names joining the Bake Off tent with hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are TV presenter Emma Willis, Radio One DJ Clara Amfo, Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison and comedian Alex Horne.

The famous bakers will tackle a trio challenges set by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

They'll be seen making decorated biscuits in the Signature, madeleines in the Technical and a choux sculpture which embodies their secret talent in an ambitious Showstopper

As always, judges Prue and Paul rated all the bakes before deciding this week's star baker.

The bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

Advertisements

The Great British Bake Off's celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer air Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

Entering the tent in next week are comedian Ruby Wax, TV personality and singing coach Gareth Malone, TV presenter Laura Whitmore and social media star Yung Filly.

Other celebs taking part in 2022 show include actress Katherine Kelly, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, Bake Off host Matt Lucas, Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, actor and children's author Ben Miller, actor and writer and comedian Mawaan Rizwan.

They're joined by choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone, singer-songwriter Example, award-winning comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble, TV presenter Sophie Morgan, singer Ellie Goulding, actress Tracy-Ann Oberman, international broadcaster Annie Mac.

You can watch episodes online at All4.

Advertisements

Meanwhile you can donate to Stand Up For Cancer at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk 100% of your donation goes to Cancer Research UK in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the next series of Bake Off will air later in 2022.