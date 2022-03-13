Holly Willoughby to miss tonight's Dancing On Ice after positive Covid test

Dancing on Ice: SR14 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. ©ITV Plc

Holly Willoughby is to miss tonight's Dancing On Ice after testing positive for Covid.

ITV has announced that Holly will not be able to host the show this evening (13 March) with Phillip Schofield fronting the semi-final alone.

Advertisements

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: "Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight's show after testing positive for Covid-19."

They added: "We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice Live Final."

Earlier in the series Phillip was forced to self-isolate after testing positive, replaced by Stephen Mulhern for the week.

However ITV have confirmed that this time there will be no replacement with Phillip presenting alone.

Dancing On Ice continues at 7:30PM tonight on ITV and ITV Hub with its semi-final.

The remaining acts will each be skating twice, including a first solo skate.

Advertisements

Those on the Dancing On Ice line up this year are popstar Connor Ball, showbiz presenter Ria Hebden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, Paralympic athlete Stef Reid, Happy Mondays star Bez and Corrie star Sally Dynevor.

Joining them are BMX Olympic medallist Kye Whyte, S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, Love Island's Liberty Poole, sportsman Ben Foden, singer Kimberly Wyatt and dancer Brendan Cole.

Dancing On Ice airs every Sunday evening on ITV and ITV Hub.

Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse and Torvill and Dean are behind the judges' desk for the 2022 series.

As ever, in each episode the famous faces will skate live together with their pro partners in a bid to impress the judges and viewers at home. Each week the two bottom ranked celebs will skate off.

Advertisements

In tonight's show it's a double elimination with a pair of celebrities leaving ahead of the final.

Watch DOI online now via the ITV Hub.