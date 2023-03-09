The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 for 2023 this month – here’s all you need to know.

Once again a line up of famous faces will roll up their sleeves and switch on their mixers to do their bit in the fight against cancer.

In each episode of the Celebrity Bake Off four celebrities will fight for the Star Baker apron as they attempt to impress the judges over three challenges – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper.

The Great British Bake Off’s Matt, Prue, Paul & Noel

When does Celebrity Bake Off 2023 start on TV?

The Great British Bake Off celebrity specials 2023 begin on Sunday, 19 March at 7:45PM on Channel 4.

Episodes will then continue weekly on Channel 4. You’ll also be able to watch online and catch up via the All 4 player where past series are available to stream.

The series will run weekly for five episodes.

Great Celebrity Bake Off line up of contestants

Those on the line up this year include actor, comedian, director and producer David Schwimmer, actor and comedian Tom Davis, BAFTA nominated comedian, writer and actor Rose Matafeo, singer and songwriter Jesy Nelson, TV presenter Jay Blades MBE, stand-up comedian Judi Love and actor, comedian and writer Mike Wozniak.

Joining them are businesswoman and investor in Dragons Den Deborah Meaden, comedian, actor and presenter Ellie Taylor, media personality and businesswoman Gemma Collins, poet, actor, comedian, screenwriter and radio personality Tim Key, TV presenter AJ Odudu, actress Jessica Hynes, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness and singer, author and TV personality Coleen Nolan.

Completing the line up are actor and comedian Joe Thomas, Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley OBE, actor and filmmaker David Morrissey, stand-up, comedy actress and writer Lucy Beaumont, and broadcaster and radio presenter Adele Roberts.

As ever judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will set the challenges and pass verdicts on the bakes as hosts Matt Lucas – making his last appearance on the show – and Noel Fielding offer a supportive hand to the bakers.

Celebrity Bake Off on Channel 4 is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving research.

To get involved donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the main series of Bake Off will air later in 2023.