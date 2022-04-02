Starstruck prize revealed as ITV singing competition crowns its winner

Starstruck on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford. ©Remarkable TV/ITV

The prize for the winner of ITV's Starstruck has been revealed.

Starstruck is the TV series where contestants transform into their music idols for a very special performance.

The show sees host Olly Murs welcome teams of superfans to go head-to-head before one is voted into the final.

Starstruck's first series concludes tonight as acts inspired by Freddie Mercury, Barbra Streisand and Billie Eilish battle it out in a bid to be crowned winner.

The champion will walk away with a life changing cash prize of £50,000.

In the final, the star-studded panel featuring Queen frontman Adam Lambert, award winning actress Sheridan Smith, soul sensation Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford are on hand to offer words of support and congratulate each finalist.

Once everyone has performed it is down to the voting audience to pick the Starstruck winner and that person will walk away with the prize money.

Plus there will be a very special performance from Olly and the Starstruck judges.

Meanwhile, a second series of Starstruck has been confirmed to air on ITV and new streaming service ITVX in 2023.

Announcing series two, ITV's Katie Rawcliffe said “Starstruck has been a brilliant addition to our sparkling Saturday night schedule, with its stellar panel, stunning transformations and stand out vocals proving an instant hit amongst audiences.”

Details on hosts and judges for the second series are to be announced.

If you're 18 or over, you can apply for the next series online now via starstrucktv.com

The show asks: "This show invites all kinds of talented singers, from undiscovered acts to established professionals, to transform into a huge music icon and perform on a massive stage."

The closing date for applications is 3 June 2022.

You can catch up on past episodes of Starstruck online now via ITV Hub here.