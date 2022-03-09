tellymix

Interior Design Masters 2022 contestants: Meet the line up of designers on series 3

Interior Design Masters series 3 cast and Instagram usernames

Posted by Josh Darvill
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3: Amy Davies, Richard O’Gorman, Banjo Beale, Molly Coath, Fran Lee, Abi Davis, Paul Andrews, Dean Powell, Peter Anderson, Rochelle Dalphinis - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3: Amy Davies, Richard O’Gorman, Banjo Beale, Molly Coath, Fran Lee, Abi Davis, Paul Andrews, Dean Powell, Peter Anderson, Rochelle Dalphinis - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett
Interior Design Masters is back for 2022 - meet the line up of contestants here.

Series 3 of Interior Design Masters see the show move to BBC One from BBC Two as ten talented new designers compete for a big break in the fast-paced world of commercial interior design.

In every episode, the contestants will be set a new commercial design challenge by series judge, design expert and former editor of Elle Decoration Michelle Ogundehin, who will be joined each week by a special guest judge.

Each week one contestant will be eliminated while the winner will walk away with a life-changing design contract with a prestigious commercial client.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr airs Wednesday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

Interior Design Masters 2022 contestants

Abi Davis

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Abi Davis - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Abi Davis - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 27
From: London
Occupation: Luxecycler
Instagram username: @abianndavis

 

Amy Davies

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Amy Davies - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Amy Davies - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 38
From: London
Occupation: Print Designer & Illustrator
Instagram username: @amydavies_design

Richard O’Gorman

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture shows: Richard O’Gorman - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture shows: Richard O’Gorman - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 29
From: Birmingham
Occupation: Interior Stylist
Instagram username: @househomo

 

Banjo Beale

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Banjo Beale - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Banjo Beale - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 35
From: Isle of Mull
Occupation: Cheesemonger & marketer
Instagram username: @banjo.beale

 

Molly Coath

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Molly Coath - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Molly Coath - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 23
From: Bedfordshire
Occupation: Business Administrator
Instagram username: @molly.coath

 

Fran Lee

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Fran Lee - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett.
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Fran Lee - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 38
From: London
Occupation: Fashion Stylist
Instagram username: @fran_lee_creative

Paul Andrews

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Paul Andrews - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Paul Andrews - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 52
From: London
Occupation: Visual Merchandiser
Instagram username: @paul.alfred.andrews

 

Dean Powell

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Dean Powell - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Dean Powell - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 41
From: Reading
Occupation: Store Manager
Instagram username: @darklordinterior

 

Peter Anderson

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Peter Anderson - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Peter Anderson - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 63
From: Newcastle
Occupation: Hairdresser
Instagram username: @peterandersondesigns

 

Rochelle Dalphinis

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Rochelle Dalphinis - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Rochelle Dalphinis - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 34
From: London
Occupation: Team Coordinator
Instagram username: @rochelle_dalphinis

Interior Design Masters airs on BBC One from Wednesday, 9 March.

