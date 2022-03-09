Interior Design Masters is back for 2022 - meet the line up of contestants here.

Series 3 of Interior Design Masters see the show move to BBC One from BBC Two as ten talented new designers compete for a big break in the fast-paced world of commercial interior design.

In every episode, the contestants will be set a new commercial design challenge by series judge, design expert and former editor of Elle Decoration Michelle Ogundehin, who will be joined each week by a special guest judge.

Each week one contestant will be eliminated while the winner will walk away with a life-changing design contract with a prestigious commercial client.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr airs Wednesday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

Interior Design Masters 2022 contestants

Abi Davis

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Abi Davis - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 27

From: London

Occupation: Luxecycler

Instagram username: @abianndavis

Amy Davies

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Amy Davies - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 38

From: London

Occupation: Print Designer & Illustrator

Instagram username: @amydavies_design

Richard O’Gorman

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture shows: Richard O’Gorman - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 29

From: Birmingham

Occupation: Interior Stylist

Instagram username: @househomo

Banjo Beale

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Banjo Beale - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 35

From: Isle of Mull

Occupation: Cheesemonger & marketer

Instagram username: @banjo.beale

Molly Coath

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Molly Coath - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 23

From: Bedfordshire

Occupation: Business Administrator

Instagram username: @molly.coath

Fran Lee

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Fran Lee - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 38

From: London

Occupation: Fashion Stylist

Instagram username: @fran_lee_creative

Paul Andrews

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Paul Andrews - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 52

From: London

Occupation: Visual Merchandiser

Instagram username: @paul.alfred.andrews

Dean Powell

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Dean Powell - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 41

From: Reading

Occupation: Store Manager

Instagram username: @darklordinterior

Peter Anderson

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Peter Anderson - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 63

From: Newcastle

Occupation: Hairdresser

Instagram username: @peterandersondesigns

Rochelle Dalphinis

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S3. Picture Shows: Rochelle Dalphinis - (C) Darlow Smithson Productions - Photographer: Steven Pesckett

Age: 34

From: London

Occupation: Team Coordinator

Instagram username: @rochelle_dalphinis

Interior Design Masters airs on BBC One from Wednesday, 9 March.