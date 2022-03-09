Interior Design Masters is back for 2022 - meet the line up of contestants here.
Series 3 of Interior Design Masters see the show move to BBC One from BBC Two as ten talented new designers compete for a big break in the fast-paced world of commercial interior design.
In every episode, the contestants will be set a new commercial design challenge by series judge, design expert and former editor of Elle Decoration Michelle Ogundehin, who will be joined each week by a special guest judge.
Each week one contestant will be eliminated while the winner will walk away with a life-changing design contract with a prestigious commercial client.
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr airs Wednesday nights at 9PM on BBC One.
Interior Design Masters 2022 contestants
Abi Davis
Age: 27
From: London
Occupation: Luxecycler
Instagram username: @abianndavis
Amy Davies
Age: 38
From: London
Occupation: Print Designer & Illustrator
Instagram username: @amydavies_design
Richard O’Gorman
Age: 29
From: Birmingham
Occupation: Interior Stylist
Instagram username: @househomo
Banjo Beale
Age: 35
From: Isle of Mull
Occupation: Cheesemonger & marketer
Instagram username: @banjo.beale
Molly Coath
Age: 23
From: Bedfordshire
Occupation: Business Administrator
Instagram username: @molly.coath
Fran Lee
Age: 38
From: London
Occupation: Fashion Stylist
Instagram username: @fran_lee_creative
Paul Andrews
Age: 52
From: London
Occupation: Visual Merchandiser
Instagram username: @paul.alfred.andrews
Dean Powell
Age: 41
From: Reading
Occupation: Store Manager
Instagram username: @darklordinterior
Peter Anderson
Age: 63
From: Newcastle
Occupation: Hairdresser
Instagram username: @peterandersondesigns
Rochelle Dalphinis
Age: 34
From: London
Occupation: Team Coordinator
Instagram username: @rochelle_dalphinis
