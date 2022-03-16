Interior Design Masters is back for 2022 on BBC One - here's all you need to know about series 3.

Interior Design Masters welcomes a group of up-and-coming interior designers to take part in the biggest design challenge of their lives.

Alan Carr hosts the show, which moves from BBC Two to BBC One for its third series, with design expert and former editor of Elle Decoration, Michelle Ogundehin, as the series judge.

Each episode will see Michelle setting a different commercial design challenge before judging their designs together with a special guest judge.

Alongside the guest judge, Michelle will eliminate one designer each week until one is left who will a life-changing design contract with a prestigious commercial client.

Interior Design Masters 2022 contestants and results

Here are the ten Interior Design Masters contestants taking part in the show, plus where to find them on Instagram with all their usernames!

Amy Davies - 38-year-old Print Designer & Illustrator from London

Instagram username: @amydavies_design

Banjo Beale - 35-year-old Cheesemonger & marketer from Isle of Mull

Instagram username: @banjo.beale

Molly Coath - 23-year-old Business Administrator from Bedfordshire

Instagram username: @molly.coath

Fran Lee - 38-year-old Fashion Stylist from London

Instagram username: @fran_lee_creative

Abi Davis - 27-year-old Luxecycler from London

Instagram username: @abianndavis

Paul Andrews - 52-year-old Visual Merchandiser from London

Instagram username: @paul.alfred.andrews

Dean Powell - 41-year-old Store Manager from Reading

Instagram username: @darklordinterior

Rochelle Dalphinis - 34-year-old Team Coordinator from London

Instagram username: @rochelle_dalphinis

ELIMINATED EPISODE 2: Peter Anderson - 63-year-old Hairdresser from Newcastle

Instagram username: @peterandersondesigns

ELIMINATED EPISODE 1: Richard O’Gorman - 29-year-old Interior Stylist from Birmingham

Instagram username: @househomo

Interior Design Masters air date

Interior Design Masters airs on Wednesday nights at 9PM on BBC One from 9 March

The series will air weekly across 8 episodes.

You can watch on TV and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

Interior Design Masters spoilers

In Episode 3 (23 March), eight designers remain and this weeks’ task is an unusual brief. Gordano School in Bristol has four tired common rooms that need some love and attention. Working in teams of two, the designers must spruce up the common rooms and an adjoining office. The two weakest designers will be sent home, upping the stakes in this third challenge.

Before they depart for Bristol, the designers pitch their ideas to their youngest and most particular clients to date, as the school's students arrive at the studio to hear their plans. The teams must come up with plans that reflecting each house’s unique animal mascot and colour, creating an impact but remaining practical enough to survive daily use by the students.

Helping Michelle decide who has met the brief is guest judge Sophie Robinson.

You can catch up on the series on BBC iPlayer.