Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2022 in tonight's results - who was voted off?

Sunday saw the remaining celebrities skating in a Torvill & Dean themed special.

Advertisements

After Sally Dynevor became the latest celeb to leave last weekend, six contestants were left on the line up this evening.

Dancing On Ice 2022 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was Stef Reid who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2022 tonight after the skate off against Kye Whyte.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

Ashley, Oti and Chris all saved Kye, leaving Stef to go home. Although her casting vote was not needed, this week's head judge Jayne said she would have also saved Kye.

Following her exit, Stef said: "I have absolutely loved every moment. It's not something I would've thought I'd be able to do."

She added to pro partner Andy Buchanan: "Learning to skate and perform and dance, I can't thank you enough."

Advertisements

Alongside Paralympic medallist Stef Reid and Olympian Kye Whyte, those taking to the rink on the Dancing On Ice line up this weekend were The Vamps' Connor Ball, former Strictly pro Brendan Cole, Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt and singer & dancer Regan Gascoigne.

The weekend was Torvill and Dean week with the couples taking on iconic routines from Jayne and Chris' glittering career, including the songs, choreography and costumes.

As ever, after each routine the panel marked the skates out of ten before viewers at home voted for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

> Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard! Week 8 scores and results

This week that was Kye Whyte and his pro partner Tippy Packard and Stef Reid and her professional partner Andy Buchanan.

Advertisements

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home. Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.