Dancing On Ice's Stef Reid to take on the headbanger in latest live show

Stef Reid is set to take on the headbanger on Dancing On Ice this weekend.

The Paralympian will tackle the daring move in tonight's latest live show with pro skater Andy Buchanan.

Advertisements

Speaking from rehearsals ahead of Sunday's episode, Stef revealed: "I didn’t know what I was getting into when I said yes.

"The first time we did it I was definitely a little surprised at how intense the g-force was."

She added to the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I want to make it as far in the competition as possible. This is the hardest year ever and if I walk away from this, I’m going to walk away knowing I did everything that I could."

Chatting previously about signing up for the show, Stef said nerves are what encouraged her to say yes.

"I have watched it over the years and it's one of those things that when you think about it, it makes you a little bit scared," Stef shared. "Usually if I feel like that, I’m like Stefanie, that's probably something that you should be doing.

"Do you know what really kills me? As an athlete, it's very much all anyone cares about is how far you jump in the sand, technique doesn’t matter.

Advertisements

"Whereas this is a really different physical challenge and I just love the idea of there being storytelling behind it and things like musicality, the ability to act a little bit, all the things that I’ve never had to do and I’m fine with that.

"I’ve been to four paralympics and always when you come back you have that period of ‘oh man what do I do now?’ and this is just the perfect challenge to settle into and I cannot wait."

Alongside Stef, those left on the line up are The Vamps star Connor Ball, Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, BMX Olympian Kye Whyte, former Strictly dancer Brendan Cole and Corrie star Sally Dynevor.

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday night at 6:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub

This weekend is the return of props week with each celebrity and their pro partner given a prop that they must incorporate into their routines.

Advertisements

Props will include a baseball bat, silk scarf, school desk and an umbrella.

As ever at the end of the show two celebrities will face off in the skate off where the judges will decide who stays in the competition.