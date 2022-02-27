Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2022 in tonight's results - who was voted off?

The weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the latest time.

After Bez became the fifth celeb to leave last weekend, seven contestants were left on the series on Sunday evening.

Dancing On Ice 2022 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was Sally Dynevor who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2022 on Sunday (27 February) after the skate off against Kye Whyte.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the bottom two couples skated again.

Ashley, Oti and Jayne all voted to save Kye. Although his casting vote was not needed, Chris said he also would've voted to save Kye.

Following her exit, Sally said: "I have had the time of my life. I can't tell you how much I've loved doing this show."

Those left on the Dancing On Ice line up going into the weekend were singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, singer & actress Kimberly Wyatt, popstar Connor Ball, pro dancer Brendan Cole, BMX Olympic medalist Kye Whyte, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor and Paralympic athlete Stef Reid.

This week each couple had to incorporate a special prop into their routine on the ice.

At the end of each skate, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

This week that was Sally Dynevor and her pro partner Matt Evers and Kye Whyte and his professional skater Tippy Packard.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week, Chris was head judge.

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues next Sunday night on ITV.