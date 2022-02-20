EastEnders star Danny Dyer is being tipped for I'm A Celebrity after quitting the soap.

Danny announced earlier this year that he was stepping down from EastEnders after more than a decade.

As for what's next, it's claimed that I'm A Celebrity bosses are keen to get the actor into the jungle.

"Producers think Danny would be great on the series and is their number one target," a source told The Sun newspaper. "They’re hoping he’ll be finished in time, they’d definitely be up for a big money offer."

Announcing his departure from EastEnders in January, Danny said he was "very lucky" and "very grateful" for his time on the BBC One soap as Mick Carter.

He added: "Let me tell you something - Mick's exit is going to be a very, very powerful thing. I would love the door to be left open, and as far as I know it is.

"So, who knows. When I go out there and I fail miserably I can come back with my tail between my legs and go: 'Will you take me back?'

"But I just want to send out some love to everyone at EastEnders. I love you all very much.

"It'll be a sad year for me, but I'm also very excited about it."

Meanwhile it was recently revealed that I'm A Celebrity is set to return to Australia this year.

The past two series have taken place at the Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to the pandemic.

Appearing on The One Show, I'm A Celeb hosts Ant & Dec said: "Nothing against Wales, we love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can.

"That's what we're hoping for, touch wood," they added before joking: "You get a much better tan in New South Wales than you do in Wales at that time of year!"

The most recent series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, beating actor Simon Gregson who finished as runner up, and third placed singer & Loose Women panellist Frankie Bridge.

As always, viewers tuned in as the celebrities tackled testing trials for food & treats ahead of one of them being crowned the King or Queen of the Castle.