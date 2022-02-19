Andrew Garfield has made a vow to do Strictly Come Dancing, on one condition.

The Oscar-nominated actor appeared on The Graham Norton Show this week and made a pledge to sign up to the BBC One series.

Advertisements

Chatting to Graham with Strictly professional Johannes Radebe, Andrew said he'd love to appear in the ballroom.

Andrew shared: "It’s hard to confess this. I would love to do Strictly; it’s on the bucket list.”

He told Johannes: “If I win the Oscar, then I’ll come and do it.”

Reacting to Andrew's pledge on Twitter, one fan wrote: "How can we rig the #Oscars so #AndrewGarfield wins and appears on the next season of Strictly Come Dancing? #TheGNShow"

Another added: "Whoever needs to make Andrew Garfield going on Strictly Come Dancing and having him dance with Johannes after winning the Oscar, DO IT."

And a third added: "Andrew Garfield being on strictly come dancing isn’t a want, it’s a need."

Advertisements

Also appearing on the show was Dawn French who revealed she had been asked to take part in Strictly.

The comedian and actress admitted she was unsure of signing up for the show over fears of being "made to do silly things".

Dawn told Graham: "I might have been asked to do Strictly, but I fear I would be regarded as the funny one and made to do silly things.

"I take dancing seriously and I would like to do proper dancing."

As yet no names have been confirmed for this year's line up of Strictly Come Dancing.

The show, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, typically begins in September.

Last year's series saw EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis triumph in the final ahead of TV chef John Whaite.

Advertisements

Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas made up the panel with Anton Du Beke stepping in for Bruno Tonioli.

It was recently claimed that Anton was set to return as a judge this year.