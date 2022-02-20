Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2022 in Sunday's results - who was voted off?

The weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the fifth time this year.

After Liberty Poole became the fourth celeb to leave last weekend eight contestants were left on the series tonight.

Latest Dancing On Ice 2022 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was Happy Mondays star Bez who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2022 tonight (20 February) following the skate off against Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo and guest judge Arlene Phillips decided who to save once the couples skated again.

Ashley, Oti and Arlene all voted to save Sally. Although their votes weren't needed, both Torvill & Dean said they too would've saved Sally.

Those left on the Dancing On Ice line up going into the weekend were The Vamps' Connor Ball, singer & actress Kimberly Wyatt, BMX Olympian Kye Whyte and Paralympian Stef Reid.

This week was a musicals special with each celeb and their pro performing a routine inspired by a classic stage show.

At the end of each skate, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo and guest judge Arlene Phillips marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

> Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard! Week 6 scores and results.

This week that was Bez & his pro partner Angela Eagan and Sally Dynevor & professional partner Matt Evers.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Also on tonight's show was a special music performance from the West End cast of Six The Musical.