Liberty Poole takes a tumble on Dancing On Ice live show

Liberty Poole took a tumble on the ice in tonight's Dancing On Ice 2022 live show.

This evening saw Week 5 of this year's competition as the remaining celebs took to the ice once more.

Love Island star Liberty and pro skater partner Joe Johnson skated to Flo Rida's Right Round.

But towards the end of their routine they took a nasty tumble on the ice.

The pair quickly got back to their feet to complete the routine, scoring 28 points from the judges.

"I don't know what happened," Liberty said after the skate. "That hasn't happened before but I'm proud of myself because I pushed myself this week."

Host Phillip Schofield said: "You did the most important thing which is get up and carried on."

The judges were also encouraging, with Oti Mabuse describing the pair's skate as "wicked" and Ashley Banjo saying: "What was impressive is you took a fall but still ended the routine on beat."

Watch DOI online now with the ITV Hub.