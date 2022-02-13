Dancing On Ice 2022: Who will be voted off this weekend?

Dancing on Ice: SR14 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ben Foden, Kye Whyte, Kimberly Wyatt, Stef Reid, Brendan Cole, Liberty Poole, Sally Dynevor, Bez, Regan Gascoigne, Rachel Stevens, Connor Ball and Ria Hebden. ©ITV Plc

Here's a look at the current favourites on Dancing On Ice as we head into week five.

In Sunday's latest results S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens and her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield became the third couple to be eliminated from the competition.

They now leave nine celebs in the contest for this weekend's latest live show.

Dancer Regan Gascoigne and pro skater Karina Manta are the current favourites to win with BetVictor, last week dancing to Reggaetón Lento Remix by Little Mix and CNCO to score three 9s from the judges.

Ahead of this weekend's latest live show, Strictly dancer Brendan Cole and Pussycat Doll star Kimberly Wyatt are also fancied as potential finalists.

But looking to the latest elimination, it's Sally Dynevor who could be set to skate off the rink according to the latest odds.

Sam Boswell, a spokesperson at BetVictor, said: "Unfortunately Rachel Stevens ended up in the skate-off and the judges sent her home last week.

"Kimberly Wyatt scored the highest marks again but sits at 5/2 to win. Regan Gascoigne remains BetVictor's favourite to win the competition.

"Our traders believe Sally Dynevor is still the most at risk of elimination after having the second lowest scoring performance.

"Once again Bez, scored the lowest of the week, though he has improved week on week. Bez will probably survive a couple more weeks relying on public support but it is unlikely that he goes on to win the competition."

These odds are correct at the time of writing, to view the latest odds visit:

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday night at 6PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

2022's series features Torvill and Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo behind the judges' desk while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield host.

You can watch Dancing On Ice online now on the ITV Hub.