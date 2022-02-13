Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2022 in tonight's results - who was voted off?

Sunday saw the remaining celebrities skating for the fourth time this year.

After Rachel Stevens became the third celeb to leave last weekend nine contestants were left on the line up

Dancing On Ice 2022 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was Liberty Poole who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2022 after the skate off against Kye Whyte.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

Ashley, Jayne and this week's head judge Chris voted to save Kye while Oti voted to save Liberty. With three votes to one, Kye went through to next weekend's show while Liberty departed the competition.

Those taking to the rink on the Dancing On Ice line up this weekend were professional dancer Brendan Cole, Paralympic athlete Stef Reid, Olympian Kye Whyte, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne.

Completing the line up were Love Island's Liberty Poole, The Vamps' Connor Ball, Happy Mondays' Bez and soap star Sally Dynevor.

The weekend each celebrity performed a routine inspired by their favourite things. At the end of each skate, the panel marked the celebs out of 10 while viewers voted for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

This week that was Kye Whyte & his professional partner Tippy Packard and Liberty Poole & her pro partner Joe Johnson.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home. Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next weekend's show will be a musicals themed special with guest judge Arlene Phillips.