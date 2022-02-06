Dancing on Ice 2022: Who will be voted off this week?

Dancing On Ice 2022 is back with its latest live show tonight - who will be next to leave?

Last week it was Ria Hebden who said goodbye to the contest in the latest skate off.

This weekend, another will be sent home as the remaining celebrity couples skate live for the ice panel and viewers at home.

In a special themed week, the celebrities and their professional partners will take on a variety of iconic dance styles as they battle to stay in the competition.

But who will be next to be voted off as the celebs skate to keep their place in the competition?

According to the latest odds from BetVictor, we could be set to say goodbye to soap star Sally Dynevor in this evening's show.

The Corrie actress is the outsider for victory with Happy Mondays' Bez also in danger having come bottom of the judges' scoreboard both weekends so far.

Meanwhile Kimberly Wyatt has been chalked up as one of the favourites to win in the latest odds.

Sam Boswell, a spokesperson at BetVictor, said: "The Pussycat Doll, Kimberly Wyatt, earned the highest score from the judges with her movie week performance and increased her odds of winning. Wyatt stands at 5/2 to win the competition but BetVictor’s favourite to win is still Regan Gascoigne at 11/8.

"Rachel Stephens was unable to perform in the opening round of the competition due to an injury. Unfortunately, her debut performance saw her in the skate off against Ria Hebden. BetVictor’s traders correctly predicted Ria would be sent home, last week.

"This week, Sally Dynevor has the weakest odds of winning, Dynevor may be the next to go home. It’s looking like Bez may continue to struggle for another week in the competition."

Dancing On Ice airs at 6PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host live every Sunday with Torvill and Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo behind the judges' desk.

You can catch up on Dancing On Ice on the ITV website.