Another celebrity couple has left Dancing On Ice 2022 in tonight's results - who was voted off?

This weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the third time this year.

After Ria Hebden became the second celeb to leave last weekend, 10 contestants were left on the series in tonight's show.

Dancing On Ice 2022 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2022 tonight (6 February) after the skate off against Olympian Kye Whyte.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

Oti, Ashley and Chris all saved Kye, leaving Rachel to go home. Although her casting vote was not needed, head judge for the week Jayne also saved Kye.

"It's just been so special, I've had the best time. It's been amazing. I'm going to miss Brendyn the most," Rachel said after her exit.

Those left on the Dancing On Ice line up at the start of the evening included BMX star Kye Whyte, Paralympian Stef Reid, Strictly star Brendan Cole and Love Island's Liberty Poole.

They're joined by Corrie star Sally Dynevor, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, singer Kimberly Wyatt and Happy Mondays star Bez.

The remaining celebrity couples took to the ice with a brand new routine. At the end of each performance the judges marked the celebs out of 10 before viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

> Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard! Week 4 scores and results.

This week that was Rachel Stevens & her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield and Kye & pro skater Tippy Packard.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.