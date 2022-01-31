Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the remaining couples performing live together for the first time this year in a Movies themed special.

Advertisements

Their routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the next skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

Song: The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman

Judges' marks: 34 (8.5, 8.5, 8.5, 8.5)

Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson

Song: I Like To Move It from Madagascar

Judges' marks: 27 (6.5, 7, 7, 6.5)

Advertisements

Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman

Song: Footloose form Footloose

Judges' marks: 30 (7.5, 7.5, 7.5, 7.5)

Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan

Song: (I've Had) The Time Of My Life from Dirty Dancing

Judges' marks: 26.5 (6.5, 7, 6.5, 6.5)

Rachel Stevens & Brendyn Hatfield

Song: Lady Marmalade by Moulin Rouge

Judges' marks: 26.5 (6.5, 6.5, 6.5, 7)

Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers

Song: The Trolley Song from Meet Me In St. Louis

Judges' marks: 26 (6, 7, 6.5, 6.5)

Advertisements

Ria Hebden and Łukasz Różycki

Song: Into The Unknown from Frozen II

Judges' marks: 26 (6.5, 6.5, 6.5, 6.5)

Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta

Song: Singin' In The Rain from Singin' In The Rain

Judges' marks: 33.5 (8.5, 8, 8.5, 8.5)

Bez and Angela Eagan

Song: Riders of The Lost Ark from Indiana Jones

Judges' marks: 18 (4.5, 4.5, 4.5, 4.5)

Advertisements

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

Song: Shallow from A Star Is Born

Judges' marks: 33.5 (9, 8.5, 8, 8)

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard

Song: The Matrix Theme by The Matrix

Judges' marks: DNS

Kye did not perform this week due to an injury in training. He will return to the competition next weekend.

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Ria Hebden & Łukasz and Rachel & Brendyn who went forward to skate off.

After the pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Ria became the second celeb to leave the competition this year.

Advertisements

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday will see all ten remaining celebs return to the rink once more.