Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.
This Sunday night saw the remaining couples performing live together for the first time this year in a Movies themed special.
Their routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the next skate off.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.
Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty
Song: The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman
Judges' marks: 34 (8.5, 8.5, 8.5, 8.5)
Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson
Song: I Like To Move It from Madagascar
Judges' marks: 27 (6.5, 7, 7, 6.5)
Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman
Song: Footloose form Footloose
Judges' marks: 30 (7.5, 7.5, 7.5, 7.5)
Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan
Song: (I've Had) The Time Of My Life from Dirty Dancing
Judges' marks: 26.5 (6.5, 7, 6.5, 6.5)
Rachel Stevens & Brendyn Hatfield
Song: Lady Marmalade by Moulin Rouge
Judges' marks: 26.5 (6.5, 6.5, 6.5, 7)
Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers
Song: The Trolley Song from Meet Me In St. Louis
Judges' marks: 26 (6, 7, 6.5, 6.5)
Ria Hebden and Łukasz Różycki
Song: Into The Unknown from Frozen II
Judges' marks: 26 (6.5, 6.5, 6.5, 6.5)
Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta
Song: Singin' In The Rain from Singin' In The Rain
Judges' marks: 33.5 (8.5, 8, 8.5, 8.5)
Bez and Angela Eagan
Song: Riders of The Lost Ark from Indiana Jones
Judges' marks: 18 (4.5, 4.5, 4.5, 4.5)
Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer
Song: Shallow from A Star Is Born
Judges' marks: 33.5 (9, 8.5, 8, 8)
Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard
Song: The Matrix Theme by The Matrix
Judges' marks: DNS
Kye did not perform this week due to an injury in training. He will return to the competition next weekend.
After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.
The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Ria Hebden & Łukasz and Rachel & Brendyn who went forward to skate off.
After the pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Ria became the second celeb to leave the competition this year.
Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.
Next Sunday will see all ten remaining celebs return to the rink once more.