The second celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2022 in tonight's latest results.

The weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the first time this year.

After Ben Foden became the first celeb to depart last weekend, 11 contestants were left on the series for Sunday night's third live show.

Dancing On Ice 2022 results

Following each of the celeb's second live performances, it was TV presenter Ria Hebden who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2022 after the skate off against S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

Oti, Ashley and Jayne all saved Rachel. Although his casting vote was not needed, this week's head judge Chris said he too would've saved Rachel.

Those who took to the ice this weekend were Love Island's Liberty Poole, Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt, Corrie star Sally Dynevor, Paralympic athlete Stef Reid and Happy Mondays star Bez.

They were joined by singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole and, after missing last week due to injury, S Club 7's Rachel Stevens.

Olympic medallist Kye Whyte was forced to sit out after an injury in training. It's expected he will return to the competition next weekend.

Sunday saw a movies themed special. At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

This week that was singer Rachel Stevens & her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield and TV presenter Ria Hebden & her professional partner Łukasz Różycki.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.