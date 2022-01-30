Kimberly Wyatt reveals her 'secret weapon' for Dancing On Ice success

Kimberly Wyatt has revealed she has a secret trick to win over Dancing On Ice judges and viewers.

The Pussycat Dolls star is one of twelve celebrities on this year's new series and is already being tipped to win.

Following the success of her first routine on the ice, Kimberly has shared hopes of bringing out her secret dance move, the so-called "standing oversplit".

Describing her legs as her "biggest weapon", the performer told The Sun: "Michael Jackson has the moonwalk, but in Pussycat Dolls I created the standing oversplit and now it’s become a language among dancers around the world."

"So many girls do it, boys do it and always tag me and it’s a thing," she continued. “So I’m quite grateful that I’ve been able to create that and grateful to be turning 40 and be a mum of three and still get an ­opportunity to stretch my limbs like that.”

Meanwhile Kimberly has confessed she's "scared to death" of getting injured on the ITV series.

Chatting of signing up for the show, Kimberly revealed: "I was a big fan of the Olympians figure skating as a kid and it was gymnastics and figure skating that really inspired me to start with gymnastics.

"I quickly fell into dance which has become my life over the years. It was definitely watching Oksana Baiul – who I was just enthralled with - and Scott Hamilton and Nancy Kerrigan. They were my heroes as a kid. There was no ice where I grew up so that was never going to be an option.

"The idea of floating around on the ice doing amazing things has always been appealing but I’ve always been scared to death of being injured. I’m still scared to death of getting injured but here I am, I’m going to give it my best shot!"

Kimberly confessed she was "very competitive" and went on: "Whilst I would say I’m in it to win it I am very aware that this is a sport I’m unfamiliar with so before I’m able to have that fighting spirit I just need to learn the basics, the foundations.

"To listen, learn and get to that point where you can move on the ice without dreading the potential disaster!"

Also on the official line up for Dancing On Ice's latest season are sportsman Ben Foden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, BMX Olympian Kye Whyte, showbiz presenter Ria Hebden and Paralympic athlete Stef Reid.

Completing the cast are Corrie star Sally Dynevor, Strictly star Brendan Cole, S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, Happy Mondays star Bez and reality star Liberty Poole.

This year's show sees Ashley Banjo, Torvill and Dean and Oti Mabuse behind the judges' desk while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield host.

As ever, each week the celebs will take to the ice live together with their professional skaters in a bid to get top marks from the panel.

You can watch Dancing On Ice online on the ITV Hub.