Rachel Stevens forced out of Dancing On Ice live show after injury

Rachel Stevens has been forced out of Sunday night's Dancing On Ice live show after an injury in training.

Rachel fell on the ice during training and as a result has sustained a fracture to her wrist.

As a result, she will not skate live this weekend and instead Rachel will skate for the first time in the competition in Week 3 on Sunday, 30 January.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: "Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing on Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday's show.

"We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend."

The news follows Bez also being forced to temporarily step away from the show after testing positive for Covid.

The Happy Mondays star is currently isolating after skating last Sunday.

Fortunately for Bez he was not due to skate this weekend and so is expected to continue in the competition in Week 3 as normal.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "I've had a positive test. I'm gutted because I'm going to be missing training but I'm looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three and I'll be tuning at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend."

A spokesperson for ITV added: "We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines."

Dancing On Ice airs at 6:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub on Sunday nights.

Also on the official line up for the latest season are reality star Liberty Poole, professional dancer Brendan Cole, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, showbiz presenter Ria Hebden and Olympian Kye Whyte.

Joining them are rugby player Ben Foden, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, Paralympic athlete Stef Reid and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, 2022's series stars Ashley Banjo, Torvill and Dean and Oti Mabuse behind the judges' desk.

Watch DOI online now on the ITV Hub.