The Masked Singer 2022 recap! Watch all the performances and reveal from episode 5

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a full recap of this weekend's instalment of The Masked Singer 2022 - who was unmasked this week?.

The third series of The Masked Singer is currently airing on ITV each weekend.

Over 8 weeks a brand new line up of twelve famous faces will be singing all while concealing their identities under elaborate masks.

A line up of celebrity sleuths - comedian Mo Gilligan, singer Rita Ora, presenter Davina McCall and TV personality Jonathan Ross - will try to discover who is behind the mask after each performance.

This week the remaining eight acts all performed once more before the audience voted for their favourite. The two acts with the fewest votes faced the panel who decided which would be unmasked.

Watch all the performances and recap the latest reveal below...

Robobunny

Kicking off tonight's performances was Robobunny who belted out Dynamite by BTS.

Doughnuts

Next onto the stage was Doughnuts who performed the iconic Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond.

Firework

For their third performance, Firework performed Kids by Robbie Williams & Kylie Minogue.

Panda

This week saw Panda step into the spotlight to sing Story Of My Life by One Direction.

Traffic Cone

Traffic Cone's latest performance saw them singing Back For Good by Take That.

Mushroom

Crazy by Gnarls Barkley was Mushroom's latest song choice.

Poodle

The penultimate act of the night to sing, Poodle performed Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield.

Rockhopper

Closing the latest show was Rockhopper, singing Edge Of Midnight by Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks.

Poodle is revealed!

After all had performed, it was Robobunny and Poodle that found themselves in the bottom two with Poodle the next character to 'take it off,' revealing Keane lead singer Tom Chaplin.

Season 3 of The Masked Singer continues on ITV each Saturday.