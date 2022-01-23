The first celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2022 in tonight's results.

Over the first two weekends, the 12 contestants on the line up performed in two separate groups.

The bottom two skaters from each Sunday night went head to head in the skate off this evening.

Dancing On Ice 2022 results

It was rugby player Ben Foden who was voted off Dancing On Ice this week after the skate off against TV presenter Ria Hebden.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

Oti, Ashley and Chris all saved Ria. Although her casting vote was not needed, this week's head judge Jayne said she too would've saved Ria.

Performing on Dancing On Ice tonight were Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman, Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson and Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta.

Joining them were Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan and Ben Foden & Robin Johnstone. Rachel Stevens & Brendyn Hatfield were due to perform but missed the show due to injury. They will return to the competition next weekend.

At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

Ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard were Ben Foden and his professional partner Robin Johnstone.

They therefore went into the skate off against Ria Hebden and her pro partner Łukasz Różycki, who were bottom of the first weekend's performance.

Also performing last weekend were Kye Whyte & Tippy Packard, Kimberly Wyatt & Mark Hanretty, Bez & Angela Eagan, Brendan Cole & Vanessa Bauer and Sally Dynevor & Matt Evers.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2022 airs Sunday nights on ITV. Next week the celebs will all perform together for the first time for a Movies themed special.