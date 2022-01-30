Rachel Stevens reveals all on Dancing On Ice ahead of live show

Rachel Stevens has shared all on Dancing On Ice as she prepares to skate live for the first time.

The S Club 7 star is one of twelve celebrities in the brand new series.

On signing up for the show, Rachel enthused: "I love a challenge. I'm so excited to get stuck in and learn the routines and meet the whole team, the costumes, just the whole thing. I was lucky enough to do Strictly so I know it will be fun.

"The opportunity came up this year and it just feels like it's come at the most perfect time.

"Starting in January with something that's brilliant and fun, it's such a brilliant time to get stuck into something like this. I’m super excited. "

Asked about her past skating experience, Rachel revealed: "When I was ten [years old] I skated. I got really into it and I got my own boots. I used to go with friends and I really fell in love with it but you know when you’re that age you have no fear.

"I moved on to something else and didn’t stick with it but I really loved it. When I got back on the ice recently for the first time for Dancing On Ice I was definitely wobbly. It was only 15 mins on the ice but it was lovely and super relaxing and calm."

And Rachel says she'd love to dance one of her big hits, reveals: "I think something like ‘Never Had A Dream Come True’ would be gorgeous to dance to. That would be perfect. It's all Christmassy."

As for taking on Dancing On Ice's daring moves such as the headbanger, Rachel admits she's "filled with fear".

"I’m fine with heights but it's one of those things, until you actually do it you don’t know," she said. "I have no idea how I'm going to be and how I’m going to feel.

"All I know is, I want to go for it and have fun. That's the thing. I’ve always been quite a perfectionist but with this I really want to go for it. It's about having a laugh and having fun learning a new skill along the way."

Meanwhile Rachel admits she doesn't like losing as she prepares for the competition.

"I am naturally a really competitive person for sure," the popstar explained. "I don't like losing but I'm a team player and I know that with this is a show, you all support each other and it's super fun so that’s what I’m really excited about.

"I’m in it to experience all of it."

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday nights at 6:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub.