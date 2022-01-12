Guest judges revealed for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World

A host of guest judges have been revealed for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World.

The new international all stars series will launch on 1 February 2022 on BBC Three and iPlayer

The show will see RuPaul Charles invite nine globally renowned Drag Race Queens from across the Drag Race sisterhood to compete for the ultimate title.

Joining RuPaul on the global stage and the main judging panel will be Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and a host of extra-special celebrity friends.

They include TV presenter Clara Amfo, Comedian and This Country star Daisy May Cooper, Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, Spice Girl Melanie C and actress Michelle Keegan.

Strictly finalist and champion dancer Johannes Radebe will also be making an appearance, lending a hand with the queens for their choreography for a maxi-challenge, while Katie Price will join Michelle Visage to play the Snatch Game.

Jade Thirlwall said: "I’m so happy to be back here with the Drag Race UK family. This series has got some mega-stars joining us. It is a real celebration of global drag – and I feel so much love from the community. I can’t wait for you to see it."

Michelle Keegan said: "I’m so excited to be a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World! I love the show! It makes everyone smile... I think the world needs a bit of that right now, and this was honestly the most fun to film. I feel really honoured to be part of it!"

Clara Amfo said: "I am absolutely DELIGHTED to be a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World. I have loved Drag Race UK because it is so quintessentially British. From United Kingdolls, Kat Slater intros, iconic fish and chips lewks, Katie Price in Snatch Game. Nowhere else could it be but Drag Race UK. So I can’t wait to see more of these British queens and what the international queens will Ru-veal!"

Jonathan Bailey said: "I’m so excited to be a guest judge on BBC Three’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World. I can’t wait to get started… I can already smell the talent, hairspray and a whole lotta side boob."

Daisy May Cooper said: "I can’t wait to bring some Daisy May Cooper couture to the runway. I love the show… I love it all!"

Melanie C said: "I’m so excited to be on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World. It really is the Olympics of Drag. It’s a celebration of the uniqueness of British drag… and an opportunity to educate the nation!"

Katie Price said: "I LOVE Drag Race! The hair, the make-up, the outfits, the characters, the personalities, the glam of it all! I just love it. I’m so excited to be playing the Snatch Game for real this time... Remember, the nipples are the eyes of the face."

Johannes Radebe said: "For someone who has been a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race since its inception in 2009, I was gooped and gagged to be a part of this! It’s definitely a career highlight for me. As IF anyone would miss the opportunity to be part of the fabulous evolution that is RuPaul’s Drag Race!"

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World will begin on 1 February 2022.