Strictly Come Dancing champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have spilled all on their victory.

The pair appeared on This Morning today as they prepared for the show's upcoming live tour.

Chatting to host Phillip Schofield about winning the series, Rose shared: "It still hasn’t sunk in yet. I had Christmas with my family, it was all a bit mad and then I had one week when I actually had a break, and then I really missed it.

"I was like, ‘I want to go back!’ It’s nice I have the tour to look forward to.”

On the moment they were crowned winners, Rose revealed: “I was speechless. When it actually happened, you sort of imagine what you would say and what you would feel like, but when it happened I didn’t know what to say, I was so speechless, I couldn’t even breathe!”

Holly Willoughby asked Giovanni what it was like to win for the first time after seven years and he said: “All the time, it’s been nice because you reach the final, but winning has always been my dream…The whole experience, the whole journey has been phenomenal. That was the cherry on the cake.”

Giovanni Pernice, Rose Ayling-Ellis - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Phillip then asked Giovanni if he slept in the bed with his glitter ball trophy and Giovanni confessed: "Yes, oh my God yes, I was reaching for it for seven years and in the end, when I got it, I put it on my pillow and was like, ‘Hi!’”

He added he’s left the trophy in Italy with his parents: “My mum and dad are massive fans, so I think it was the right thing to do… It’s there with them, hopefully another one to come!”

The pair then spoke about their excitement for the Strictly live tour which begins later this month.

Rose said: "It’s not so intense because we won’t be doing new dances, we’ll be doing old dances. But I can still enjoy the experience of Strictly, but it’s nice and slow.

"I actually really missed dancing during Christmas. I don’t want to forget anything, sometimes I practice like, ‘I don’t want to forget this!’ So I’m there pointing my feet."

Giovanni agreed: "It’s not the pressure of 11 million people watching, it will be more relaxed."

One of the pair's routines will be their iconic silent Couples' Choice routine.

Giovanni Pernice, Rose Ayling-Ellis - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Giovanni said: "It was such a special moment. It’s such an important dance, it’s a statement. So doing it in an arena with 10,000 people live and to stop the music there would be quite spectacular. It’s one of the most beautiful things we’ve done on Strictly, so we both want to do it so much."

Rose joked: "I hope no one will eat crisps by the side!"

Rose went on to talk about her campaign to make sign language registered as an official language in England.

She shared: "People don’t realise it’s such a beautiful language, it’s got its own grammar, its own structure, so it’s really nice to see people inspired by that and want to learn. Even just a small, simple sign can make a big difference."

Rose continued: "It’s been recognised as a language, but it’s not been official. That becomes such a big problem. I have heard so many stories about deaf people going to a doctor appointment and they ask for an interpreter and they don’t refer them an interpreter, so they end up needing their child to translate, or a family member. That shouldn’t be. Because it’s not an official language, we can’t do anything about it.

"I’ve called Rosie Cooper the MP, so I think she’s going to start to debate. It’s passed the first stage but it has to go through the second stage at the end of January. If it goes through, and then they have a third one, it will become an official language."

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Giovanni Pernice - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Giovanni explained he will have an interpreter on his upcoming solo tour inspired by Rose.

He said: "I think it’s about time. Rose opened my eyes thinking about how a lot of people would maybe love to watch the show. It’s important that everybody is inclusive, we have to be more inclusive in general. And also she’s coming to watch the show!"

This Morning airs weekdays from 10AM on ITV and ITV Hub