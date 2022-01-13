Watch Dancing On Ice celebrities as they take to ice for the first time

Here's a first look at the Dancing On Ice 2022 celebrities on the ice for the first time.

The brand new series of Dancing On Ice will launch on Sunday, 16 January

But before then, you can see a first look at how this year's celebs are getting on in training.

The video below follows the celebrities and their professional partners as they hit the ice for the very first time.

And there are more than a few trips, falls and other painful moments...

The 12 celebs on Dancing On Ice this year include The celebrities strapping on their skates in the hope of winning the competition are Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays dancer Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid and Love Island’s Liberty Poole.

They're joined by rugby star Ben Foden, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, Paul Gascoigne’s son, dancer Regan Gascoigne, pop star Rachel Stevens, professional dancer Brendan Cole, presenter Ria Hebden, BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte and The Vamps' Connor Ball.

Expertly guiding the celebrity novices from their shaky first steps to spectacular routines are their professional partners.

Competing in week one are Bez and Angela Eagan, Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer, Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers, Ria Hebden and Łukasz Różycki, Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard & Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty.

In week two taking to the ice are Connor Ball and Alexandra Schauman, Ben Foden and Robin Johnstone, Liberty Poole and Joe Johnson, Regan Gascoigne and Karina Manta, Stef Reid and Andy Buchanan & Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield.

They'll all skate for the panel and viewers at home with the two pairs that receive the fewest combined votes going forward to the first skate off.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series will start on Sunday, 16 January at 6PM on ITV and continue weekly.

Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo will once again make up the judges' panel, this series joined by new judge Oti Mabuse.