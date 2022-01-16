Dancing On Ice 2022 results! First celebrity in the skate off revealed

Ria Hebden will face the first Dancing On Ice 2022 skate off following tonight's live results.

Over the first two weekends, the 12 contestants on the line up will be split in two.

Performing tonight were Ria Hebden & Łukasz Różycki, Kye Whyte & Tippy Packard and Kimberly Wyatt & Mark Hanretty.

Joining them were Bez & Angela Eagan, Brendan Cole & Vanessa Bauer and Sally Dynevor & Matt Evers.

At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10.

Viewers could then vote for their favourite of the first six couples with the results combined with the judges' marks to determine the bottom placed couple.

This week that was Ria & Łukasz. They will therefore have to skate again and face elimination next Sunday meaning no one left tonight.

"I'm really gutted because we worked so hard on every second of this skate," Ria reacted to the news.

They'll face the celebrity skater who ranks bottom of next weekend's scores and votes.

The remaining six celebs and their pros - Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman, Ben Foden & Robin Johnstone, Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson, Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta, Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan and Rachel Stevens & Brendyn Hatfield - will perform live next Sunday night.

In the skate-off, the two celebs will perform a 'Save Me Skate' and the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Also in next week's competition, there will be a special performance from Torvill & Dean on the ice.

Meanwhile the skaters that make it through the first skate off will go forward to Movies week.

Dancing On Ice 2022 airs Sunday nights on ITV.