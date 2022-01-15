The Masked Singer spoilers: First look at tonight's contestants performing

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Traffic Cone. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a first look at tonight's latest episode of The Masked Singer UK.

The Masked Singer UK series 3 is airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The show sees celebs go head to head to put on a standout musical performance while keeping their identity a secret with extraordinary masks and costumes.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Singer UK 2022 together with panellists Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

In each episode they will try to find out who is hiding in the costume while a studio audience votes to keep their favourites in the competition.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Panda. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rockhopper. ©Bandicoot TV

Tonight sees the fourth episode as five acts perform in a Love themed show.

Those performing this weekend are Poodle, Rockhopper, Traffic Cone, Panda and Bagpipes.

After all sing for the panel, the audience will vote for their favourite and the two acts with the fewest votes will sing-off.

At the end of the show one more contestant will be eliminated and have their true identity revealed.

The Masked Singer UK third season airs Saturday night at 7PM on ITV.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Bagpipes. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Poodle. ©Bandicoot TV

Other characters on this year's series are Mushroom, Chandelier, Robobunny, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Snow Leopard and Firework.

In the first weekend it was Chandelier and Snow Leopard who became the first to leave and be unmasked

Last weekend it was Lionfish who had their identity revealed in the third elimination of the series.

You can watch and catch up via the ITV Hub.