Oti Mabuse could be replaced on Strictly Come Dancing by her sister, it's been claimed.

Professional dancer Oti was recently announced as a new judge on Dancing On Ice, hinting at a possible departure from Strictly.

While nothing has been officially announced just yet, rumour has it that the BBC already have their eyes on a potential replacement.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Strictly bosses are keen to get Phemelo Mabuse on the show.

Phemelo is sister to Oti and Motsi, who is currently a judge on the show.

A source shared: "Strictly is so family-friendly, and having Oti and Motsi on board has really played into that, so Phemelo could be a brilliant replacement.

"But they would have to make a really attractive offer to get her on board."

Oti previously said that Phemelo, who was a professional on the South African version of Strictly, was the "better dancer" of the three sisters but was now working as an engineer.

She told Jonathan Ross: "To be honest, we have another sister, middle sister, she was the better dancer. She was really good.

"She’s a mechanical engineer [now]. She designs windmills which create electricity through wind in South Africa."

With the new series of Strictly a long way off, the line up of professionals for 2022 is to be confirmed.

For now you can catch Oti Mabuse on Dancing On Ice on ITV from January alongside fellow judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Oti said of joining the show: "As a professional dancer I have always had so much respect for the skating professionals on Dancing On Ice.

"It is an exceptional skill that is also so beautiful to watch. I'm feeling really enthusiastic about joining the panel alongside the legendary Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo.

"I can't wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography.

"Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they’ll be feeling. It's more than an honour and I already can’t wait to join the family."