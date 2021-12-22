Dancing on Ice: SR14 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: (L-R), Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. ©ITV Plc

Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse will replace John Barrowman on the Dancing On Ice panel, it's been announced.

ITV confirmed earlier this year that John Barrowman would be leaving the panel of the ice skating series.

Advertisements

Today the channel officially revealed that Oti Mabuse will join the show from 2022 alongside fellow judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Oti said: "As a professional dancer I have always had so much respect for the skating professionals on Dancing On Ice.

"It is an exceptional skill that is also so beautiful to watch. I'm feeling really enthusiastic about joining the panel alongside the legendary Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo.

"I can't wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography.

"Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they’ll be feeling. It's more than an honour and I already can’t wait to join the family."

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV added: "Oti is not only a supremely talented dancer and choreographer but she brings enormous fun and energy to all that she does. It’s fantastic to be welcoming her to our Ice Panel."

Advertisements

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present the greatest show on ice, which returns in January 2022.

The celebs taking part on Dancing On Ice's new series include Love Island's Liberty Poole, Paralympic medallist Stef Reid, Olympian Kye Whyte, Lorraine's Ria Hebden, professional dancer Brendan Cole and Corrie star Sally Dynevor.

They're joined by singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, Happy Mondays' Bez, sportsman Ben Foden and the Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt.

Meanwhile expertly guiding the celebrity novices from their shaky first steps to spectacular routines are their professional partners, including the returning Matt Evers, Alexandra Shauman, Łukasz Różycki, Andy Buchanan, Robin Johnstone, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Karina Manta and Joe Johnson.

Reigning champion pro Angela Egan who lifted the trophy with Sonny Jay last series is also back.

Advertisements

Completing the pro team are three brand-new additions to the 2022 line-up as world class competitive figure skaters Morgan Swales, Tippy Packard and Colin Grafton all make their Dancing on Ice debuts.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV and ITV Hub from January 2022.