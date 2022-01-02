The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Snow Leopard. ©Bandicoot TV

Who is Snow Leopard on The Masked Singer? Their identity has been officially revealed in this week's episode.

The Masked Singer third season launched this weekend with a double bill.

The show sees famous faces compete to put on a show-stopping musical performance while concealing their identities.

One of the characters on the series this year was Snow Leopard.

Who is Snow Leopard on The Masked Singer?

In Sunday's episode, Snow Leopard became the second of this year's contestants to be unmasked, revealing TV and radio presenter Gloria Hunniford.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Gloria Hunniford OBE.

"I genuinely love this programme I couldn't believe when I was asked to take part," Gloria said after leaving the competition.

On signing up for the show, Gloria said: "I’m of a certain age and it was a challenge. It sounded like a lot of fun and I thought I’d like to try it."

And she added of keeping it all a secret: "Even to this day only three people in my family know. You get the point that you are so afraid of mentioning it that as time passes, you look back and think did I actually do that.

"I think they are all going to be absolutely amazed, particularly my rather grown up grandchildren, because they wouldn’t have heard me do anything like that before or seen me do anything like that before. I only sing occasionally and after a few glasses of wine so they wouldn’t be expecting anything. I think it will be amazing."

In their opening performance, Snow Leopard performed Shirley Bassey classic Big Spender.

In their first clue package, Snow Leopard was seen in a stately home and made references to old-school Hollywood. They also made references to Bond and having another "alter ego".

Sharing a cryptic clue with the panel, Snow Leopard said: "Just like cats, I'm not a fan of water," referring to the fact that Gloria cannot swim.

The guesses from the panel had included Judi Dench, Jane Seymour, Joan Collins and Gloria Hunniford herself, as named by Jonathan Ross.

"You were too smart by half," Gloria told Jonathan after the reveal.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Gloria Hunniford OBE.

The Masked Singer series 3 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Other acts in the competition in 2022 are Lionfish, Firework, Mushroom, Bagpipes, Panda, Robobunny, Traffic Cone, Rockhopper, Doughnuts, Chandelier and Poodle.

In the first episode, Chandelier was the first celebrity to be unmasked.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV Hub.