The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Chandelier. ©Bandicoot TV

Who is Chandelier on The Masked Singer? Their identity has been officially revealed in this week's episode.

The Masked Singer second series is airing weekends on ITV.

The celebrity guessing game sees famous faces fight to put on a show-stopping musical performance while concealing their identities behind incredible outfits.

One character on the competition in 2022 was Chandelier with their true identity unveiled on this weekend's episode.

Who is Chandelier on The Masked Singer?

At the end of Saturday's first episode, Chandelier found themselves removing their mask to reveal singer Heather Small.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Heather Small. ©Bandicoot TV

None of the panel guessed correctly with Mo Gilligan guessing Debbie McGee, Davina McCall suggesting Steps' Claire Richards, Rita Ora guessing Rachel Riley and Jonathan Ross guessing Elaine Paige.

Chatting to the shocked panel after being unmasked, Heather revealed she had tried to disguise her distinctive voice when singing.

On why she signed up, Heather said: "I’d seen Gabrielle and Joss Stone saying how much fun it was and in these most challenging of times a little bit fun is good for everyone."

She added: "The challenge was to disguise my voice so the panel couldn’t get to guess who I was. I wanted it to be a real surprise and I think I achieved that. I live with my son and mother and they had no clue. I managed to keep it a secret."

In the episode, Chandelier performed Patsy Cline's Crazy.

In their first clue package, Chandelier made references to boats, high temperatures, suitcases and medals.

In a cryptic clue to the panel, Chandelier shared: "I've shone my light in some very cold places."

The Masked Singer third series continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Other masked singers on the series in 2022 are Firework, Mushroom, Poodle, Traffic Cone, Robobunny, Rockhopper, Lionfish, Bagpipes, Doughnuts, Panda and Snow Leopard.

You can watch and catch up via the ITV website.