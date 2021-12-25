Here are all of the dances from the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw six celebrities take to the dancefloor for a festive special of the BBC One show.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Fred Sirieix and Dianne Buswell

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens.

Judges' scores: 38 (8, 10, 10, 10)

Moira Stuart and Aljaž Škorjanec

Dance: Salsa

Song: Santa Claus Is Coming ToTown by Justin Bieber.

Judges' scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)

Anne-Marie and Graziano Di Prima

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Feliz Navidad by Gwen Stefani.

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Jay Blades and Luba Mushtuk

Dance: Jive

Song: Hooky Street / Only Fools And Horses - John Sullivan / Ronnie Hazlehurst.

Judges' scores: 34 (8, 8, 9, 9)

Adrian Chiles and Jowita Przystal

Dance: American Smooth

Song: White Christmas by Otis Redding.

Judges' scores: 33 (7, 8, 9, 9)

Mel Giedroyc and Neil Jones

Dance: Couple’s Choice routine

Song: Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice.

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

After the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances, the studio audience got to vote for their favourite to help crown the winner.

The audience votes were combined with the judges' scores and it was Anne-Marie and Graziano who were crowned Strictly Christmas champions 2021.

Reacting to their victory, Anne-Marie said: "I can't believe it.... I'm so happy! I'm just so happy for Graziano!"

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the Strictly Christmas special saw music performances from Jamie Cullum and Gary Barlow.